Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-10-08

Written by on October 8, 2023

  1. sonic euphoria – life
  2. static icon – taste the pain
  3. animus – waiting
  4. lucy the band – carnival
  5. drama dolls – crimson skies
  6. anarkia tropical – el sibilio
  7. sonido gallo negro – inca a delic
  8. vivian boys – yukobo
  9. the unfolding – love supreme deal
  10. the unfolding – prana
  11. the vivian girls – tell the world
  12. the golden ring – bar ay
  13. steve kilbey – aquanaut
  14. jesus jones – we are so fragile
  15. paul jones – alvin
  16. al ward – azzouhri
  17. team shiva – its all good
  18. midfield general – mix
  19. alien sex fiend – under the thunder
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Great Unwash3d: 2023-10-07

Current track

Title

Artist