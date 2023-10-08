Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-10-08

- sonic euphoria – life
- static icon – taste the pain
- animus – waiting
- lucy the band – carnival
- drama dolls – crimson skies
- anarkia tropical – el sibilio
- sonido gallo negro – inca a delic
- vivian boys – yukobo
- the unfolding – love supreme deal
- the unfolding – prana
- the vivian girls – tell the world
- the golden ring – bar ay
- steve kilbey – aquanaut
- jesus jones – we are so fragile
- paul jones – alvin
- al ward – azzouhri
- team shiva – its all good
- midfield general – mix
- alien sex fiend – under the thunder
Reader's opinions