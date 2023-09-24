Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-09-24

- ssolomun – keep control
- horrahedd – letting things get messy
- ramsay 2c – fly guy
- king crimson – thela hun ginjeet
- heather,adrian and john – lark in the morning
- tuesdays children – strange light from the east
- the carolines – love made a fool of me
- marmion – nothin is real
- linval thompson – i like to smoke marijuana
- dillinger – marijuana in my brain
- humane – rabbit in the moon
- op sol – spacecake 4
- the fyoogs – fly away
- the dainty morsels – dont stay
- annexus quam – dreh dich nicht um
- the kaleidoscope – egypian gardens
- the blue things – you can live in our tree
- anya anastasia – losing wild
- horrahedd – mallee dust freakout
