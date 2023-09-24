Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-09-24

  1. ssolomun – keep control
  2. horrahedd – letting things get messy
  3. ramsay 2c – fly guy
  4. king crimson – thela hun ginjeet
  5. heather,adrian and john – lark in the morning
  6. tuesdays children – strange light from the east
  7. the carolines – love made a fool of me
  8. marmion – nothin is real
  9. linval thompson – i like to smoke marijuana
  10. dillinger – marijuana in my brain
  11. humane – rabbit in the moon
  12. op sol – spacecake 4
  13. the fyoogs – fly away
  14. the dainty morsels – dont stay
  15. annexus quam – dreh dich nicht um
  16. the kaleidoscope – egypian gardens
  17. the blue things – you can live in our tree
  18. anya anastasia – losing wild
  19. horrahedd – mallee dust freakout
