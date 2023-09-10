Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-09-10

- CHANEZE – LAGUNA
- Scozbor – Chanel Country
- heidi elva – Church Bells
- MONO KIOSKO – Infinity Pool
- Monastry – Beyond Nadir
- Zhao Liang – Kyo-Shu
- Blockhead – Do the Tron
- Polypores – Retrocausal
- Vanilla – Sometime
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Medusa
- Izzy – Eyes of Diamonds
- Annette Hanshaw – Happy Days Are Here Again
- Tonix – Stars That Hold Us
- Nubya Garcia – Lean In
- Jewellers – When the Earth Moved
- Monster Zoku Onsomb! – E. PhUMPerdInK
- Datãkae – UnderTheSun
- Travis Scott – THANK GOD
- Kanye West – God Breathed
- Dub.L.Vision – Travel On (Forward Mash Dub)
- Mariachi El Bronx – 48 Roses
- Scum Vegas – Mr. Murphy’s Microwave
- Anna Morley – Specific Ocean ft. Thomas Prime
- Sonic Youth – Wish Fulfillment
- State Lines – For The Ears
- Virgo Type – Jazz Cigarette
- Alphabette – Useful Things
- Brijean – Meet Me After Dark
- Thievery Corporation – Lose to Find
Reader's opinions