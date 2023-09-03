Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-09-03

- randy vanwarmer – u left me
- rick nelson – love song
- guinuine – love session
- meiko sheomi – imaginary garden
- poem rocket – pretty baby
- stellar dweller – beat
- terry riley – eare piece
- the smiths – reel around
- hawkwind – the psychedelic warlords,,,,,
- robert wyatt – sept the 9th
- the new 7th music – forgotten time
- omertia – mirrors
- black midi – john l
- pink floyd – umma gumma
- andrew bunney – ramona lisa
- moondog – yesterdays beginnings
- alice in chains – down in a hole
- akron family – franny
Reader's opinions