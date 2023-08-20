Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-08-20

Written by on August 20, 2023

  1. magnu – doppler
  2. scorpio tube – yellow listen
  3. the inexpensive handmade look – what good is up
  4. eric burdon – sky pilot
  5. piona magic – saint marie
  6. elefant – now that i miss her
  7. faux pas – water into wine
  8. alan parsons project – in the lap of the gods
  9. free design – mix
  10. human league – open your heart
  11. marylin – callin your name
  12. cluster – sowiesoso
  13. faxed head – der micherlink
  14. purdy – janes body
