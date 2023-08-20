Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-08-20
Written by Playlist Robot on August 20, 2023
- magnu – doppler
- scorpio tube – yellow listen
- the inexpensive handmade look – what good is up
- eric burdon – sky pilot
- piona magic – saint marie
- elefant – now that i miss her
- faux pas – water into wine
- alan parsons project – in the lap of the gods
- free design – mix
- human league – open your heart
- marylin – callin your name
- cluster – sowiesoso
- faxed head – der micherlink
- purdy – janes body