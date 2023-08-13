Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-08-13
Written by Playlist Robot on August 13, 2023
- the cure – love
- corrine bailey – losin u
- soursob bob – what we might turn into
- spiritualized – hold on
- died pretty – sweetheart
- silver mt zion – microphone in the trees
- tom west – a convicts tour
- the newcomers – spare me
- whiskey town – wither
- fat freddys drop – mother mother
- fat boy slim – praise u
- jonathon richman – dignified
- richard on your mind – flower of the heart
- tim kock – what in the world
- peterhead – goiatself harmonic