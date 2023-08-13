Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-08-13

Written by on August 13, 2023

  1. the cure – love
  2. corrine bailey – losin u
  3. soursob bob – what we might turn into
  4. spiritualized – hold on
  5. died pretty – sweetheart
  6. silver mt zion – microphone in the trees
  7. tom west – a convicts tour
  8. the newcomers – spare me
  9. whiskey town – wither
  10. fat freddys drop – mother mother
  11. fat boy slim – praise u
  12. jonathon richman – dignified
  13. richard on your mind – flower of the heart
  14. tim kock – what in the world
  15. peterhead – goiatself harmonic
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-08-13

Previous post

Revival w/ Jade: 2023-08-12

Current track

Title

Artist