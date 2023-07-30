Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-07-30

Written by on July 30, 2023

  1. empty threats – dear sunshine
  2. empty threats – jasons bad trip
  3. amon duul – kaskados
  4. daphneoram – oramics
  5. dandy warhols – green
  6. wrong – alix may
  7. bairavr miles – organik
  8. the paul kidneyexperience – it lives in the grease trap
  9. m a l – thor
  10. sleep parade – mirrors
  11. sacred shrines – pretty thing
  12. pete brown – highland song
  13. healing force – golden miles
  14. capt beefheart – moody liz
  15. butcher birds – bare arms
  16. hells hist – on the radio
  17. cave singers – all land
  18. catatonia – blues songs
  19. anya anastasia – losing wild
  20. petunia liebling – drummsdullville
  21. dfacheil hedayat – eh mushroom
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Great Unwash3d: 2023-07-29

Current track

Title

Artist