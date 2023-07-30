Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-07-30

- empty threats – dear sunshine
- empty threats – jasons bad trip
- amon duul – kaskados
- daphneoram – oramics
- dandy warhols – green
- wrong – alix may
- bairavr miles – organik
- the paul kidneyexperience – it lives in the grease trap
- m a l – thor
- sleep parade – mirrors
- sacred shrines – pretty thing
- pete brown – highland song
- healing force – golden miles
- capt beefheart – moody liz
- butcher birds – bare arms
- hells hist – on the radio
- cave singers – all land
- catatonia – blues songs
- anya anastasia – losing wild
- petunia liebling – drummsdullville
- dfacheil hedayat – eh mushroom
