Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-07-23

Written by on July 23, 2023

  1. momo – douriba
  2. olympic bingo – secondsd
  3. filthy lucre – sail
  4. embyonic soul – vertical horizon
  5. the psychotic reaction – a beautiful,,,,,
  6. the hysterical society – i know
  7. gary burton – las vegas tango
  8. a gun called tension – foundation
  9. caibou – yeti
  10. don cherry – universal mother
  11. amon duul – surrounded by the stars
  12. carlo – fever
  13. five by five – good connectioin
  14. radiohead – jigsaw
  15. school of 7 bells – reappear
  16. gunter schickert – kreigmanchinen
  17. rocket science – 8
  18. pan am – japanese girls
  19. the killbot factory – grey skies
  20. fiona beverege – spider
  21. ray spiegel ensemble – moksha
