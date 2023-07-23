Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-07-23

- momo – douriba
- olympic bingo – secondsd
- filthy lucre – sail
- embyonic soul – vertical horizon
- the psychotic reaction – a beautiful,,,,,
- the hysterical society – i know
- gary burton – las vegas tango
- a gun called tension – foundation
- caibou – yeti
- don cherry – universal mother
- amon duul – surrounded by the stars
- carlo – fever
- five by five – good connectioin
- radiohead – jigsaw
- school of 7 bells – reappear
- gunter schickert – kreigmanchinen
- rocket science – 8
- pan am – japanese girls
- the killbot factory – grey skies
- fiona beverege – spider
- ray spiegel ensemble – moksha
