Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-07-16

Written by on July 16, 2023

  1. wheres the pope – tourist dream
  2. peter bardens – homage to the god of light
  3. gryphon – opening move
  4. ros brandt – alchemy
  5. mag nu – heal 3
  6. triosk – 5
  7. love of diagrams – no way out
  8. romuald – strange light
  9. pink floyd set the controls – the works
  10. martha wainwright – the tower
  11. wheres the pope – we want
  12. wheres the pope – leaves me cold
  13. phillwit and pegasus – elephant song
  14. petunia liebling macpumkin – drummmssdullville
  15. strongbow – change
  16. future of the left – you need satan,,,,,
  17. robert sparks – space travelling
  18. slow mango – floppy diablo
