Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-06-25

Written by on June 25, 2023

  1. big nig newton – aural and visual
  2. kiss kiss – the machines
  3. the number 12 looks like you – like a cat
  4. problemist – reagans colon
  5. three day stubble – donkey song
  6. pere ubu – from adam
  7. dorothy ashby – the moving finger
  8. regular fries – supersonic waves
  9. ryan mcdermott – and moreover…..
  10. jessica adderley – wave
  11. comus – get yourself a man
  12. anya anastasia – dissenter
  13. james dawes – i love u
  14. nocturnal emmissions – me b tribal
  15. polyphemus – the sea map
  16. the the – uncertain smile
  17. adam bohman – barry manilow
  18. r d burman – arg
