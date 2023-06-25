Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-06-25

- big nig newton – aural and visual
- kiss kiss – the machines
- the number 12 looks like you – like a cat
- problemist – reagans colon
- three day stubble – donkey song
- pere ubu – from adam
- dorothy ashby – the moving finger
- regular fries – supersonic waves
- ryan mcdermott – and moreover…..
- jessica adderley – wave
- comus – get yourself a man
- anya anastasia – dissenter
- james dawes – i love u
- nocturnal emmissions – me b tribal
- polyphemus – the sea map
- the the – uncertain smile
- adam bohman – barry manilow
- r d burman – arg
