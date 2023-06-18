Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-06-18

Written by on June 18, 2023

  1. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – We Never Had A Chance
  3. The Stone Roses – I Wanna Be Adored
  4. Ride – Paralysed
  5. Slint – Breadcrumb Trail
  6. Radiohead – A Punchup At A Wedding
  7. Cable Ties – Lani
  8. The Boys Next Door – Shivers
  9. Sonic Youth – Radical Adults Lick Godhead Style
  10. Nirvana – Dive
  11. The Rules – M.O.
  12. Rule of Thirds – Fingerprints
  13. Amyl & The Sniffers – Got You
  14. Tropical Fuck Storm – You Let My Tires Down
  15. West Thebarton – George Michael
  16. The Smiths – Barbarism Begins At Home
