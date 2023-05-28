Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-05-28

Written by on May 28, 2023

  1. maple – debacle
  2. e f x – the drunken sailor
  3. the levitators – bobby millet
  4. the fiddle chicks – the lighthouse
  5. airport city shuffle – the long way down
  6. dogzahs brew – original
  7. tumbleweed – silver lizard
  8. brother mustard – time
  9. death – politicians in my eyes
  10. the psychic paramount – rw
  11. gary burton – vibra finger
  12. brackets – the man
  13. lb – jealous guy
  14. kieren hebden – the sun never sets
  15. black lips – funny
  16. black lung – bureaucratic grip
  17. help she cant swim – box of delights
  18. psychonauts – magnetic
  19. kyuss – 100
