Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-05-21

Written by on May 21, 2023

  1. muscle car – sandra sully
  2. the lovin tongue – crying for my woman
  3. reg rye – molly single
  4. taxed – homophobe
  5. sheep on drugs – california uber alles
  6. the pretty things – mr evasion
  7. monks – oh to do now
  8. cibo matta – theme
  9. soft machine – so boot if at all
  10. swinsuit – cars
  11. thug – mechanical ape
  12. colostomy bag lady – theme
  13. stray – all in your mind
  14. faust – just a second
  15. the seasons – may
  16. peggys leg – just another journey
  17. capt spud – poor old man
  18. gong – pot head pixies
