Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2023

  1. almost human – silent scream
  2. chop – chop jam4
  3. iggy pop – passenger
  4. inspiral carpets – this is how it feels
  5. the orange bicycle – hyacynth threads
  6. crocheted doughnut ring – two little ladies
  7. aaron neville – i fall to pieces
  8. jimmy little – reach out
  9. graham lambkin – color drop
  10. nocturnal emmissions – sick summer
  11. ihan momaroglou – reflections
  12. david bowie – across the universe
  13. james dawes – i love u
  14. loop orchestra – outsiders
  15. dead milkmen – punk rock girl single
  16. tex perkins – the last drop
  17. the residents – a phantoms philosophy
  18. david cunningham – water systemised
  19. sophie agnel – siren song
  20. rupert hine – misplaced love
  21. brenton wood – just like the first time
  22. art of flying – thee sun and moon
  23. blackpenny – singer songwriter
