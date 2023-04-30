Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-04-30

Written by on April 30, 2023

  1. kranktus – margaret river
  2. kitchen witch – trouble
  3. the packets – she blazes
  4. gemma parker – old men
  5. bearded clams – 90’s style
  6. venom p stringer – walking about
  7. black mass – ride of aida
  8. texaco leatherman – photographer
  9. neu – hullo gull
  10. frank zappa – wowie zowie
  11. john cage – sonata 9
  12. peter bardens – homage to the god of light
  13. gryphon – opening move
  14. wesley willis – i smoke weed
  15. midnight oil – im the cure
  16. lobby lloyd – obsercration
  17. bird e – chaos chambers
  18. primitive calculators – beat
  19. swell maps – gunboats
  20. the residents – n r g
  21. throbbinmg gristle – tersco disco
