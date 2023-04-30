Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-04-30

- kranktus – margaret river
- kitchen witch – trouble
- the packets – she blazes
- gemma parker – old men
- bearded clams – 90’s style
- venom p stringer – walking about
- black mass – ride of aida
- texaco leatherman – photographer
- neu – hullo gull
- frank zappa – wowie zowie
- john cage – sonata 9
- peter bardens – homage to the god of light
- gryphon – opening move
- wesley willis – i smoke weed
- midnight oil – im the cure
- lobby lloyd – obsercration
- bird e – chaos chambers
- primitive calculators – beat
- swell maps – gunboats
- the residents – n r g
- throbbinmg gristle – tersco disco
