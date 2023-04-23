Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-04-23

- drama dolls – crimson skies
- grong grong – louie the fly
- ilicit eve – 11.11
- bill wells – poxy
- ben mono – suburban resident
- pendulum – ghosttrain
- bat attack – tiki tiki
- fear of dolls – the prettiest song
- entertainment – safe as one
- quantic collective – divine intevention
- dwarfthrower – ring your bell
- celebate rifles – back in the red
- scarecrow – dare to speak
- sarcoblaster – corruption
- the wallabys – holy days
- greg mc carthy – shoo shoo shoo fly
- shelley mann – mask
- ben frost – theory of machines
- gzutt – altair 4
- sonic youth – i love you glden blue
Reader's opinions