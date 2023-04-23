Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2023

  1. drama dolls – crimson skies
  2. grong grong – louie the fly
  3. ilicit eve – 11.11
  4. bill wells – poxy
  5. ben mono – suburban resident
  6. pendulum – ghosttrain
  7. bat attack – tiki tiki
  8. fear of dolls – the prettiest song
  9. entertainment – safe as one
  10. quantic collective – divine intevention
  11. dwarfthrower – ring your bell
  12. celebate rifles – back in the red
  13. scarecrow – dare to speak
  14. sarcoblaster – corruption
  15. the wallabys – holy days
  16. greg mc carthy – shoo shoo shoo fly
  17. shelley mann – mask
  18. ben frost – theory of machines
  19. gzutt – altair 4
  20. sonic youth – i love you glden blue
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-04-23

Previous post

Revival w/ Jade: 2023-04-22

Current track

Title

Artist