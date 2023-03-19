Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-03-19

  1. The Heliocentrics – The History Of LSD
  2. Thievery Corporation – The Temple of I & I
  3. Tearpalm – Karma Sleuth Eats the Fist
  4. swimming – Orkney
  5. Spook City – Mademoiselle Majeur
  6. The Elevators – Herbarium
  7. The Cameramen – Hello Friends
  8. The Red Groove Project – The Adventures of Tom and Big Al
  9. The Shaolin Afronauts – Lagos Chase
  10. Ott & The All-Seeing I – Owl Stretching Time
  11. Shpongle – A New Way to Say ‘Hooray!’
  12. Parkwan – ToyPhone
  13. Egodeath – Haven Strip (R​-​ODD V​.​I​.​P​.​)
  14. Scum Vegas – Grown Person
  15. No Birds – Thrown Stone
  16. speak – People Or Cats
  17. Susan Boyd – Gee Baby, Ain’t I Good To You
  18. Brijean – Shy Guy
  19. Freak Slug – Magic // I get it
  20. Kelly Lee Owens – Wake-Up
  21. Identified Patient & Sophie du Palais – Peaceful Panic
  22. SABIWA – Outro (who am I​?​)
  23. Middle Name Dance Band – Love Bite (vocal) Ft Natalie Slade
  24. Moniquea – Daily Thing
