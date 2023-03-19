Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-03-19

- The Heliocentrics – The History Of LSD
- Thievery Corporation – The Temple of I & I
- Tearpalm – Karma Sleuth Eats the Fist
- swimming – Orkney
- Spook City – Mademoiselle Majeur
- The Elevators – Herbarium
- The Cameramen – Hello Friends
- The Red Groove Project – The Adventures of Tom and Big Al
- The Shaolin Afronauts – Lagos Chase
- Ott & The All-Seeing I – Owl Stretching Time
- Shpongle – A New Way to Say ‘Hooray!’
- Parkwan – ToyPhone
- Egodeath – Haven Strip (R-ODD V.I.P.)
- Scum Vegas – Grown Person
- No Birds – Thrown Stone
- speak – People Or Cats
- Susan Boyd – Gee Baby, Ain’t I Good To You
- Brijean – Shy Guy
- Freak Slug – Magic // I get it
- Kelly Lee Owens – Wake-Up
- Identified Patient & Sophie du Palais – Peaceful Panic
- SABIWA – Outro (who am I?)
- Middle Name Dance Band – Love Bite (vocal) Ft Natalie Slade
- Moniquea – Daily Thing
