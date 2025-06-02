Frontears: 2025-06-02

Written by on June 2, 2025

  1. sunsick daisy – bite my tongue
  2. squeker – the touch
  3. bat country – fruit for bats
  4. soursob – mazda 323
  5. special patrol – in the wash
  6. the maggie pills – velobell
  7. big brother & holding company – bye bye baby
  8. the aves – the city
  9. swimsuit – sailing ships
  10. birth glow – fanta
  11. midnight oil – sprit of age
  12. the mighty mighty bosstones – the impression that i got
  13. floence+the machine – ship to wreck
  14. the packets – soap
  15. jackson firebird – mohwk bang
  16. nitocris – magic
  17. nirvana – pennyroyal tea
  18. nine inch nails – brun
  19. ministry – jesus built my hotrod
  20. southpaw – nothing without
  21. witch split – prison
  22. the sexels – what you said
  23. teen jesus and jean teaster – balcony
  24. molly rocket – god dam
  25. flogging molly – tobacco island
  26. problem pony – cowboy song
  27. nick valture – the times anit chaging soon
  28. the man himself – keep your cam
  29. madeline bell – picture me gone
  30. dave berry – little things
  31. bush gothic – grils in our town
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-06-02

Current track

Title

Artist