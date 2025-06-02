Frontears: 2025-06-02

- sunsick daisy – bite my tongue
- squeker – the touch
- bat country – fruit for bats
- soursob – mazda 323
- special patrol – in the wash
- the maggie pills – velobell
- big brother & holding company – bye bye baby
- the aves – the city
- swimsuit – sailing ships
- birth glow – fanta
- midnight oil – sprit of age
- the mighty mighty bosstones – the impression that i got
- floence+the machine – ship to wreck
- the packets – soap
- jackson firebird – mohwk bang
- nitocris – magic
- nirvana – pennyroyal tea
- nine inch nails – brun
- ministry – jesus built my hotrod
- southpaw – nothing without
- witch split – prison
- the sexels – what you said
- teen jesus and jean teaster – balcony
- molly rocket – god dam
- flogging molly – tobacco island
- problem pony – cowboy song
- nick valture – the times anit chaging soon
- the man himself – keep your cam
- madeline bell – picture me gone
- dave berry – little things
- bush gothic – grils in our town
Reader's opinions