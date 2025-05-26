Frontears: 2025-05-26

- lily and the drum – rain dance
- angelik – watch me bleed
- the man himself – old dog
- raccon city – no tomrrow
- david bowie – good morning gril
- billon dollar bums – schools out
- american fotball – for sure
- regurgittor – black bugs
- screamfeeder – gravity
- velmoth – a drop in the ocan
- press club – wasted days
- ben gel – police line ( do not cross)
- laced in lust – over the sea
- stormset – red steps
- pink duke – long way down
- mums friends – rails
- baker boy ft briggs – freak out
- hilltop hoods – the hard road
- lash – take me away
- red jezebel – lost my gun
- west thebarton – modern australia
- georgia oattley – into the deep blue
- big i toms blues band – lighting stries
- red jezebel – the grace
- flowerbed – coved in green
- polish club – hobby boy
- placement – itis over
