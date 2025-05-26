Frontears: 2025-05-26

May 26, 2025

  1. lily and the drum – rain dance
  2. angelik – watch me bleed
  3. the man himself – old dog
  4. raccon city – no tomrrow
  5. david bowie – good morning gril
  6. billon dollar bums – schools out
  7. american fotball – for sure
  8. regurgittor – black bugs
  9. screamfeeder – gravity
  10. velmoth – a drop in the ocan
  11. press club – wasted days
  12. ben gel – police line ( do not cross)
  13. laced in lust – over the sea
  14. stormset – red steps
  15. pink duke – long way down
  16. mums friends – rails
  17. baker boy ft briggs – freak out
  18. hilltop hoods – the hard road
  19. lash – take me away
  20. red jezebel – lost my gun
  21. west thebarton – modern australia
  22. georgia oattley – into the deep blue
  23. big i toms blues band – lighting stries
  24. red jezebel – the grace
  25. flowerbed – coved in green
  26. polish club – hobby boy
  27. placement – itis over
