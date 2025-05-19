Frontears: 2025-05-19

Written by on May 19, 2025

  1. stormy lou – falls away
  2. the sweet baby james – blackjack
  3. hard rubbish – north east
  4. ALAMA 3 – woke up this morning
  5. brassy – work it out
  6. sring money – get em out of here
  7. hello enewmy – hit or miss
  8. last quokka – save our pub
  9. casanova – shake
  10. the fauves – going for my blue belt
  11. elctric badger – the mouse
  12. the dunes – post office rock
  13. witch split – prision
  14. the empty threts – the one
  15. granma shotgun – black dimond
  16. dave graney and clare moore – drugs are wasted on the young
  17. GRINSOON – secrts
  18. maxm – carmanqueeasy
  19. 311 – down
  20. almost human – fly by night
  21. the sexels – broken
  22. placement – more curse
  23. the yellow wallpaper – great wall
  24. superjesus – money where not in for love
  25. booster – radeo
  26. boady jar – fal to the ground
  27. the battey kids – ghost town
  28. heather fraham – brand new day
  29. strange brew – lonely sreets
  30. 28 days – the right place
  31. groove terminator – one more time the sunshine song
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-05-19

Current track

Title

Artist