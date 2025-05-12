Frontears: 2025-05-12

Written by on May 12, 2025

  1. babes are wolves – down
  2. the emtpy threats – the one
  3. the sexels – alone
  4. fruit – this life
  5. nancy bates – in this together
  6. fluffy – happy cat
  7. soursob bob – my place
  8. hard ons – you wont shut up
  9. loaded billy – shotgun afternoon
  10. beast of bourbon – chase the dragon
  11. stissed – bullshit
  12. the beauifful black – stone cold angel
  13. emily davis & the open rd – undone
  14. alana jagt – if we had some money
  15. the hammor horrors – creepy cocktail
  16. pimpin hourus – take em down
  17. the man him self – dead and gone
  18. bella briworth – little gril
  19. the lift drellers – just another right
  20. feed the fire – percay
  21. perl jam – even flow
  22. cock – bogans
  23. the chats – pub feed
  24. hello enemy – a lot like you
  25. queens of thge stone age – i sat by the ocan
  26. killing hedi – weair
  27. perditon – stick to nyour guns
  28. cull the band – youll never know
  29. priveate function – animel
  30. witch spits – sorry that i know you
