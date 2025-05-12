Frontears: 2025-05-12

- babes are wolves – down
- the emtpy threats – the one
- the sexels – alone
- fruit – this life
- nancy bates – in this together
- fluffy – happy cat
- soursob bob – my place
- hard ons – you wont shut up
- loaded billy – shotgun afternoon
- beast of bourbon – chase the dragon
- stissed – bullshit
- the beauifful black – stone cold angel
- emily davis & the open rd – undone
- alana jagt – if we had some money
- the hammor horrors – creepy cocktail
- pimpin hourus – take em down
- the man him self – dead and gone
- bella briworth – little gril
- the lift drellers – just another right
- feed the fire – percay
- perl jam – even flow
- cock – bogans
- the chats – pub feed
- hello enemy – a lot like you
- queens of thge stone age – i sat by the ocan
- killing hedi – weair
- perditon – stick to nyour guns
- cull the band – youll never know
- priveate function – animel
- witch spits – sorry that i know you
Reader's opinions