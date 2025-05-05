Frontears: 2025-05-05

May 5, 2025

  1. soursob bob – bonfire
  2. david bowie – stangens when we met
  3. pulp – spike island
  4. cull the band – oslo bloodbath pt 2 i dont care
  5. meatbeater – another day
  6. lash – take me away
  7. the coogees – the joker
  8. teen jusus and jean teasers – balconny
  9. lady stangelove – sweet exchange
  10. moby – bodyrock
  11. nine inch nails – sin
  12. tomahawk – war song
  13. badshe – hot mess
  14. press club – wasted days
  15. fake tan – back how
  16. legless – rock star
  17. star ten hash – metal chiick
  18. hidden intent – the ruins
  19. lard – moths
  20. mark of cain – dead man mail
  21. testeagless – underdog
  22. stissed – muchines
  23. dirty suite – end of our time
  24. the lazys – black rebel
  25. ball park music – please dont movie move too melboune
  26. baker boy – pacekeeer
  27. beyonce”s frinace – midnight drive
  28. bella amor – whie rabbit
  29. cheekyboy – truma monster
