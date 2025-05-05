Frontears: 2025-05-05

- soursob bob – bonfire
- david bowie – stangens when we met
- pulp – spike island
- cull the band – oslo bloodbath pt 2 i dont care
- meatbeater – another day
- lash – take me away
- the coogees – the joker
- teen jusus and jean teasers – balconny
- lady stangelove – sweet exchange
- moby – bodyrock
- nine inch nails – sin
- tomahawk – war song
- badshe – hot mess
- press club – wasted days
- fake tan – back how
- legless – rock star
- star ten hash – metal chiick
- hidden intent – the ruins
- lard – moths
- mark of cain – dead man mail
- testeagless – underdog
- stissed – muchines
- dirty suite – end of our time
- the lazys – black rebel
- ball park music – please dont movie move too melboune
- baker boy – pacekeeer
- beyonce”s frinace – midnight drive
- bella amor – whie rabbit
- cheekyboy – truma monster
Reader's opinions