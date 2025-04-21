Frontears: 2025-04-21

  1. gorgia oatley – for ted
  2. casio brothers – im from adelaide
  3. you am i – who put the devel in you
  4. ball park music – as far as i can tell
  5. easbeats – she so fine
  6. perdition – okygen
  7. the d4 – come in
  8. soursob bob – ballad of yobbo
  9. yacht club – stay awhile
  10. the britsh robots – fighting with yourself
  11. the cowtippers – new river train
  12. desst eyes – storm
  13. rocket scince – run like a gun
  14. iggy and stooge – raw power
  15. the new yourk dolls – pills
  16. the sexels – what you said
  17. trick shot – this life
  18. blink 182 – dammit
  19. dandy buzzkills – things you keep
  20. yellowcard – ocanan avenue
  21. catatonia – dead from wist down
  22. spazzys – i dont want go too the party
  23. sarah sarah – two marys
  24. sbiderbit – dramtime
  25. bitchspawn – sex in politcs
  26. dirtboms – moter city baby
  27. brunatex – truble
  28. spirt of alondray – rain
  29. every broths – blue cross blue
  30. strling noth & the seriuous lack of rain fall – the rd to fowlers bay
  31. squeaker – recue me
  32. slade – goodbuy t jones
  33. parmore – missery bussiness
  34. janes additicion – been caught steeling
