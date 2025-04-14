Frontears: 2025-04-14

  1. ride into the sun – hunt like a wolves
  2. trick shot – this life
  3. kingwqood – you wreck me
  4. stormset – fly over clouds
  5. spiderbait – gockenpop
  6. glove rabbit – set her freeze
  7. desset eyes – storm
  8. marcy playground – sex and candy
  9. deadstar – run baby run
  10. smoked salmon – just like a little bit of rain
  11. the genevieves – bloody nose
  12. the public eyes – man in the
  13. shehad – my mid saded
  14. roadkill 66 – hard rubbissh roadster
  15. jebediah – slot carracing
  16. blood sucking freaks – stand aside
  17. nokturnal – new ear
  18. yothhu – dot on shells
  19. king stingray – best bits
  20. the rip offs – problem child
  21. raw spud – roller derby rock
  22. silverchair – pait pistel princess
  23. roadside slasher – she wanna be rockstar
  24. god god dammit dammit – let it sink under
  25. priorty orange – left to my own
  26. rage aganst the machine – no shelter
  27. pistenbroke – forever in black
  28. the 745 – dumb me down
