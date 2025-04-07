Frontears: 2025-04-07

  1. leaghstardust – harry potter
  2. the bugaloos – its new to you
  3. raccoon city – waiting for an alterate ending
  4. jebediah – faLL DOWN
  5. wich split – murder
  6. custard – hit song
  7. midnight oil – the real thing
  8. lessie dog – another sunset
  9. bitchspawn – slut mafia
  10. spiderbait – monty
  11. the beards – shaved off his beards
  12. teenage jones – sweet and slow
  13. iheart – no empty thret
  14. the hives – hate to say i told you so
  15. the darkness – rock n roll party cowboy
  16. dropkick murphys – rose tattoo
  17. william sreewt stikewrs – here comes thew light
  18. problem poney – thinkin about you
  19. hit the jackpot – clowns
  20. doors – love her madley
  21. jimhendix – purple haze
  22. catain spud – demoition driver
  23. primel scream – swskila eyes
  24. josh abrahams – addiced to bass
  25. the hiptones – devils got hold on me
  26. illicit eve – long ago
  27. happy ghosts – too quiet
  28. lura hill – space for you
  29. junk harmorony – from april to june
  30. maisie b – pull the rug
  31. desset eyes – storm
