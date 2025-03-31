Frontears: 2025-03-31

Written by on March 31, 2025

  1. problem pony – butterflys
  2. williman street strikers – here comes the light
  3. beyonce’s finces – midnight drive
  4. mazzy star – fade into you
  5. desert eyes – storm
  6. jurassic 5 – whats golden
  7. the tea party – a certain slant of light
  8. stirling north &the serious lack of rainfall – limestone coast
  9. jess ball – over you
  10. gt stringer – swomp girl
  11. coldwave – ice cold
  12. west thebarton – moden australia
  13. legless – bite me
  14. the dunes – a thousand crimes
  15. fruit – the gift
  16. lab rats – riot
  17. stissed – you bring out the best in me
  18. swompmeat – halfway
  19. meatbeaters – another day
  20. green circles – i cant see the day
  21. pigasus – blood and shit
  22. hidden intent – the ruins
  23. headbone – dont save me
  24. the mark of cain – degenrate boy
  25. the mark of cain – highsight
  26. pacifier – comforet me
