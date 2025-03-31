Frontears: 2025-03-31

- problem pony – butterflys
- williman street strikers – here comes the light
- beyonce’s finces – midnight drive
- mazzy star – fade into you
- desert eyes – storm
- jurassic 5 – whats golden
- the tea party – a certain slant of light
- stirling north &the serious lack of rainfall – limestone coast
- jess ball – over you
- gt stringer – swomp girl
- coldwave – ice cold
- west thebarton – moden australia
- legless – bite me
- the dunes – a thousand crimes
- fruit – the gift
- lab rats – riot
- stissed – you bring out the best in me
- swompmeat – halfway
- meatbeaters – another day
- green circles – i cant see the day
- pigasus – blood and shit
- hidden intent – the ruins
- headbone – dont save me
- the mark of cain – degenrate boy
- the mark of cain – highsight
- pacifier – comforet me
Reader's opinions