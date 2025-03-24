Frontears: 2025-03-24

  1. ride into the sun – run from the hill
  2. placement – more a curse
  3. the black keys – how love travel
  4. palace of the kings – no chance in hell
  5. suzi qiattro – 48 crash
  6. cull the band – youll never know
  7. iggy pop – im boared
  8. the band she – hot mess
  9. blow up betty – just not in my arms
  10. rebeccas empire – medicine man
  11. oscar the wiled – big think
  12. sunsick daisy – it be alright
  13. the cruel sea – no promises
  14. the rip offs – medley of glory
  15. bluestone – poor man
  16. bluestone – slow burn
  17. the casnovas – too cool
  18. mudhony – straght life
  19. two way radio – dusty ride
  20. undrmine – everyday blues
  21. dirtboms – moter city baby
  22. radio birdman – your gonna miss
  23. the volet crams – bottom feeder
  24. thintank – for better for worse
  25. tonyfont show – rock jocks
  26. planb – wake up call
  27. spee diddy – slow ring
  28. swimsut – threre will be blood
  29. the audeyes – your in a dream
  30. holly cookie barker – cool kids
  31. los palms – gypsy souls
