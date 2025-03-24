Frontears: 2025-03-24

- ride into the sun – run from the hill
- placement – more a curse
- the black keys – how love travel
- palace of the kings – no chance in hell
- suzi qiattro – 48 crash
- cull the band – youll never know
- iggy pop – im boared
- the band she – hot mess
- blow up betty – just not in my arms
- rebeccas empire – medicine man
- oscar the wiled – big think
- sunsick daisy – it be alright
- the cruel sea – no promises
- the rip offs – medley of glory
- bluestone – poor man
- bluestone – slow burn
- the casnovas – too cool
- mudhony – straght life
- two way radio – dusty ride
- undrmine – everyday blues
- dirtboms – moter city baby
- radio birdman – your gonna miss
- the volet crams – bottom feeder
- thintank – for better for worse
- tonyfont show – rock jocks
- planb – wake up call
- spee diddy – slow ring
- swimsut – threre will be blood
- the audeyes – your in a dream
- holly cookie barker – cool kids
- los palms – gypsy souls
