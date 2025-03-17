Frontears: 2025-03-17

Written by on March 17, 2025

  1. baterz – zombie girl
  2. gerling – get active
  3. cull the band – your never know
  4. the sundils – finally free
  5. the baker suite – rush of light
  6. bluebottle kiss – once of your curetly
  7. scissor pretty – injury
  8. spiderbit – tonight
  9. bandshe – hot mess
  10. maisie b – pull the rug
  11. boadyjar – 5 minules away
  12. skukhour – gold radation
  13. sunsick daisy – ill be alright
  14. sad sad tim – wake and bake i like bread
  15. seeswtrace – gothic kids
  16. surving sharks – dreams
  17. snap to zero – the lie behind the blast
  18. the beaded clams – girl of my dreams
  19. the chats – paid late
  20. blacknail – playground
  21. the butterfly effct – one second on insaity
  22. beast boys – razzle razzile nazzle nazzle
  23. hilltop hoods – nose bleed secion
  24. hilltop hoods – clown price
  25. baker boy – pacekeeper
  26. neuroot – This Disease
  27. metallica – 53 & 3rd
  28. the mars volta – this appaturs
  29. sysdom of a down – boom
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-17

Current track

Title

Artist