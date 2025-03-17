Frontears: 2025-03-17

- baterz – zombie girl
- gerling – get active
- cull the band – your never know
- the sundils – finally free
- the baker suite – rush of light
- bluebottle kiss – once of your curetly
- scissor pretty – injury
- spiderbit – tonight
- bandshe – hot mess
- maisie b – pull the rug
- boadyjar – 5 minules away
- skukhour – gold radation
- sunsick daisy – ill be alright
- sad sad tim – wake and bake i like bread
- seeswtrace – gothic kids
- surving sharks – dreams
- snap to zero – the lie behind the blast
- the beaded clams – girl of my dreams
- the chats – paid late
- blacknail – playground
- the butterfly effct – one second on insaity
- beast boys – razzle razzile nazzle nazzle
- hilltop hoods – nose bleed secion
- hilltop hoods – clown price
- baker boy – pacekeeper
- neuroot – This Disease
- metallica – 53 & 3rd
- the mars volta – this appaturs
- sysdom of a down – boom
