Frontears: 2025-03-03

  1. ride into the sun – run for the hill part 2
  2. the fuss – beer song
  3. blow up betty – stake out
  4. the empty threats – phone call
  5. townhouse – bad love
  6. angelik – in the dark
  7. street legal – cardio
  8. war room – shuffle
  9. fake tan – back how
  10. the asteroid belt – long weekend
  11. perditon – another day
  12. pennywise – greed
  13. janes addicion – been caghht stealing
  14. grinsoon – repeat
  15. kitchenwitch – like blood
  16. howie summer – king of the hill
  17. poly & the statics – chansaw
  18. thepresients of america – back porch
  19. dave graney and clare moore – drugs are wasted on the young
  20. the toss – wating for you
  21. lura hill – space for you
  22. the go set – toto bombs
  23. the penny dreadfuls – our way or highway
  24. palcebo – what its worth
  25. the killgrils – set yourself on your fire
  26. the public eye – man in a can
  27. witch split – knucle samwitch
  28. twine – new cleaner
  29. mane – bitter
  30. mick ronson – is that any way
