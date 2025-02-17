Frontears: 2025-02-17

  1. miss golly gosh – milk
  2. powderfinger – how far are really come
  3. cheeseworld – belair national park
  4. hit the jackpot – clowns
  5. bad nerves – dont stop
  6. run – autmm
  7. the toss – hanging on
  8. happy ghosts – on the move
  9. you am i with tex perkings – dirty deeds done dirt cheap
  10. left on seen – pop punk cliche
  11. heaps good friends – i could eat a full packet of yo yo’s
  12. nick vulture – really good
  13. missy higgings – hightmids
  14. helleko – hewlleko
  15. the fiddle chicks – cold mountain
  16. william street strikers – dirty little money
  17. howlnbones – happiness
  18. the molting vultres – life on the dole
  19. the superjesus – second sun
  20. ice on mercury – revolver
  21. matterhorn – drive
  22. hate force five – hate the goverment love the dole
  23. the living end – prisonner of society
  24. frenzal rhomb – white world
  25. grinsoon – and i herd fire sing
  26. swayback – ive hearrd you say
  27. gorgia oatley – day is done
  28. pj harvey – august
  29. pj harvey – let england shake
  30. dalias crane – wiled then you
