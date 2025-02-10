Frontears: 2025-02-10

February 10, 2025

  1. blood circle – do the slow
  2. surfen rosa – still wanna be your man
  3. the baker suite – older then time
  4. cull the band – gril i know
  5. free drinks – little poo
  6. fluffy – kill my tv
  7. alana jagt – in some dreams
  8. circle clan – stunned fish
  9. heaps good friends – online shopping trolley
  10. bad nerves – dont stop
  11. the audeys – secondhand boots
  12. ricochet pete – back seat romeo
  13. labrats – pretty things
  14. stabbitha & the kifey wifeys – worriers
  15. st morris sinners – crazy dave
  16. the loving tongue – temple of love
  17. fighterpilot – fall to your kees
  18. love cream – love train
  19. the genevies – crowed
  20. red jezebel – your days are numbered
  21. fear and loathing – i kill hippies
  22. queen of stone age – feel good summer
  23. babyteeth – baseball annie
  24. big room – the unexplined
  25. sexey as shit – the weather report
  26. laced in lust – rock you
  27. townhouse – bad love
  28. placement – its over
  29. burside mums – drive out of town
  30. winter witchers – train
