Frontears: 2025-01-20

  1. the minight mares – anastasia
  2. the killgrls – nothing get out
  3. the new islands – the new islands
  4. war room – ballad
  5. dave matthws band – tripping bills
  6. brid island – round round
  7. selkie – scottish boy
  8. swan reach – dumb
  9. wombat – look out
  10. witch split – taprroo boy
  11. hammer horrors – every dead thing needs a hole
  12. dicklored – poor and famous
  13. muscle car – you got iti want it
  14. rage against – bulls on parade
  15. dead popes – i want my rock n roll loud
  16. the space lady – fly like a eagle
  17. lady stange love – sweet exchange
  18. hunky punk – midnight train
  19. the molting vultres – the grace
  20. diva demoniton – deby girls
  21. red hot chill peppers – fire
  22. magic mushroom band – who can say
  23. ladyhawke – magic
  24. beth hart band – run
  25. dead ringer band – australin son
  26. stissed – rolling stone
  27. big room – the unxplaned
  28. jamiroquai – black capicorn day
  29. perditon – another day
  30. chelsea manor – highsight
