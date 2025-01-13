Frontears: 2025-01-13

Written by on January 13, 2025

  1. lazyeye – blue tongues blues
  2. avon – the diver whose fault it wasn’t
  3. the meanies – 10# weird
  4. mona lisa overdrive – never fallen
  5. the hushes – cold river blue
  6. coke – love cheez
  7. front ender loader – pulse
  8. molly rocket – shes cruel
  9. disesel witch – lost in the dessert
  10. courwheel – 4 seed overdive
  11. lola – tease me
  12. the news – convince the guards
  13. radio bridman – aloha Steve & Dave
  14. midnight – blue sky mine
  15. beast of bourn – chase the dragon
  16. spiderbait – buy a pony
  17. tumbleweed – hanging around
  18. ebop – master axeman
  19. don morrison – its been a while
  20. diamond sins – still breathing
  21. perditon – another day
  22. hello enemy – hit and miss
  23. hope speed – non believer
  24. the hammer horrors – creepy cocktails
  25. 745 – full force 45
  26. beastie boys – sabotage
  27. my Cherie – rose in the garden
  28. Jess Jones – stanger
  29. rat tango – well well well
  30. dead roo – turn around
  31. oscar the wiled – movie
  32. digit – every moment
