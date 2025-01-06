Frontears: 2025-01-06

- little miss – zen
- the space lady – magor tom
- gorgia oatley – time passes mummur
- universsal dust – lets go
- moby – boady rock
- the donnas – skintight
- frenkenbox – dont call me baby
- black chrome – living next door alice
- steel tiger – the last goodnight
- the sexels – broken
- regurgitator – black bugs
- spring monekys – get em outta here
- beltane – on the fly
- snap to zero – beat is a drug
- brids are spies – rabbit hole
- king daddy – bad train
- hello enemy – stain
- 311 – down
- loaed billy – swomp moon
- moter ace – hay driver
- eskimo joe – wake up
- kitchen witch – sock
- coke – you mean nothing too me
- athletic teenage jogger – hello demons
- the danndy warholes – bohmiam like you
- terra ferma – hip hop life
- kahem – sour
- bat county – jam stuite pt 2
