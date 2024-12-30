Frontears: 2024-12-30

- space lady – ballroom bliz
- fruit – little things
- hawkind – the watcher
- sons of zoku – earth chant
- greg were – wood strings & the radio
- fighter pilot – going see the light
- the hammer horrors – creepy cocktail
- palace of the kings – no chase in hell
- the irrersibles – break me
- stick in the wheel – burnt walk
- peaches – im the kinda
- the audreys – little bit blue
- liz phair – polyester bride
- your motive – this feeling
- hayseed dixie – dirty deeds done chap
- felt – birdman
- st morris sinners – for lease
- jimi hendrix – hay joe
- bitchspawn – adam & steve
- the menace – my city
- the meat beaters – killer in the night
- cull the band – crawl
- stu daniel – black book
- streamliners – moon dog
- feed the fire – blood red sea
- last days of kali – cassini
- coldplay – all my love
