Frontears: 2024-12-30

  1. space lady – ballroom bliz
  2. fruit – little things
  3. hawkind – the watcher
  4. sons of zoku – earth chant
  5. greg were – wood strings & the radio
  6. fighter pilot – going see the light
  7. the hammer horrors – creepy cocktail
  8. palace of the kings – no chase in hell
  9. the irrersibles – break me
  10. stick in the wheel – burnt walk
  11. peaches – im the kinda
  12. the audreys – little bit blue
  13. liz phair – polyester bride
  14. your motive – this feeling
  15. hayseed dixie – dirty deeds done chap
  16. felt – birdman
  17. st morris sinners – for lease
  18. jimi hendrix – hay joe
  19. bitchspawn – adam & steve
  20. the menace – my city
  21. the meat beaters – killer in the night
  22. cull the band – crawl
  23. stu daniel – black book
  24. streamliners – moon dog
  25. feed the fire – blood red sea
  26. last days of kali – cassini
  27. coldplay – all my love
