Frontears: 2024-12-23

- alabama 3 – woke up this morning
- alana jag – darness lines
- willam street srikers – carbarmatta sunrire
- pretty things – pull me out
- war room – punkings
- the avalanches – frontier psychiarist
- after dark – party lady
- nitockls – dark side
- bit by bats – my golden radio explodes
- girl and gril – the cow
- bloom – rock school
- the flaming lips – flight test
- baterz – your not cool
- bloodloss – face down in the mud
- starerkite – lost for words
- the paCKETS – virus
- pimpin hourus – get together
- ratta mango – mind over matter
- nfl – a song about cars
- soberphobia – cant quite get it right
- nine inch nails – deep
- beth orton – stole car
- hope seed – non belivever
- twine – sleeping dogs
- lipsmack – dangers
- yellow wallpapers – gone
- coldwave – ice cold
- the 745 – yesterday
- the empty thrats – evil eye
