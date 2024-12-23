Frontears: 2024-12-23

Written by on December 23, 2024

  1. alabama 3 – woke up this morning
  2. alana jag – darness lines
  3. willam street srikers – carbarmatta sunrire
  4. pretty things – pull me out
  5. war room – punkings
  6. the avalanches – frontier psychiarist
  7. after dark – party lady
  8. nitockls – dark side
  9. bit by bats – my golden radio explodes
  10. girl and gril – the cow
  11. bloom – rock school
  12. the flaming lips – flight test
  13. baterz – your not cool
  14. bloodloss – face down in the mud
  15. starerkite – lost for words
  16. the paCKETS – virus
  17. pimpin hourus – get together
  18. ratta mango – mind over matter
  19. nfl – a song about cars
  20. soberphobia – cant quite get it right
  21. nine inch nails – deep
  22. beth orton – stole car
  23. hope seed – non belivever
  24. twine – sleeping dogs
  25. lipsmack – dangers
  26. yellow wallpapers – gone
  27. coldwave – ice cold
  28. the 745 – yesterday
  29. the empty thrats – evil eye
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Instromania!: 2024-12-23

Previous post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-23

Current track

Title

Artist