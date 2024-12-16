Frontears: 2024-12-16

Written by on December 16, 2024

  1. squid jag – too slow
  2. veruca salt – seether
  3. tori amos – cornflake girl
  4. no though rd – next bob dylan
  5. nick cave and bad seeds – laviathan
  6. cake – i will survive
  7. cornershop – brimful of asha
  8. the gels – somebody someday
  9. lazaro dog – globe derby
  10. bucko & champs – aussie jingle bells
  11. the superjesus – down again
  12. front endder – pulse
  13. tumbleeweed – siver lizard
  14. bitchspawn – yes i am
  15. dinosaur jr – feel the pain
  16. smashing pumkings – today
  17. alice in chains – rooster
  18. fture billion dollar bums – schools out for summer
  19. fake tan – dirty
  20. stissed – ya mum
  21. quindon tarver – everyone free to wear sunshrine
  22. bucko champs – santa never made into darwin
  23. bucko champs – caral of the birds
  24. stange brew band – hgow can you go
  25. selkip – let turen at the lights
  26. blacknail – playground
  27. christine anu – monkeys and turtle
  28. under ground lovers – losin it
  29. the maVIS – NAUGHTY BOY
  30. the prodigey – funky shit
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-16

Current track

Title

Artist