Frontears: 2024-12-09

Written by on December 9, 2024

  1. the dunes – when i wake up
  2. cake – cake the distace
  3. amyl and siniffers – chewing gum
  4. snap to zero – wheres your head at
  5. war room – i found
  6. mum think blue – gotten away
  7. the streamliners – cant explain
  8. ben folds – rockin the suburbs
  9. lilly and drum – take me to the river
  10. massive attack – teadrop
  11. skunk anansie – i can dream
  12. portishead – gloy box
  13. lillite sistercollective vs super raiene bros – angela pamela
  14. shihad – the general electric
  15. legless – famous eyes
  16. fusion – on&on
  17. the toss – hangin on
  18. stirling north and serious lack rainfall – outback stars
  19. twine – frut to ripe
  20. black crohme – living next door to alice
  21. church – earliy flight
  22. sunsick daisy – hideway
  23. waex dbbvler – is rotten
  24. pollyanna – peachy keen
  25. coldplay – moon music
  26. goat – dollar bills
  27. skintilla – trust
  28. terra axis – against the grin
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-09

Current track

Title

Artist