Frontears: 2024-12-02

- soursob bob – centerlink
- dz deathrays – fiight night feaver
- after dark – party lady
- l 7 – scatter the rats
- twine – sleeping dogs
- a devel amongst the tailors – summtime
- hilltop hoods – dumb enough
- air – sexey boy
- aura – this life is a fight
- the baron – shaam
- the aves – poor willam
- the barflys – god dam flys
- william street strikers – sure baby
- the vanilla wombat love convention – tito and pepe
- the crael sea – better get a lawyer
- custard – grils like that dont go for guys like us
- weezer – hash pipe
- the white stripes – fell in love with a girl
- squeaker – good times
- street legel – cardio
- startakit – human effpos machine
- the moon moun mountraneer – inforescnce
- the whie room – enemies closer
- trick shot – no ones wins
- the queen of the stone age – keep your eyes peel
- tracer – end of the samurai
- hagol – food fight
- bload plasice – money
- bitchspwan – funk jam
- audio reign – relentless
Reader's opinions