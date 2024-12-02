Frontears: 2024-12-02

December 2, 2024

  1. soursob bob – centerlink
  2. dz deathrays – fiight night feaver
  3. after dark – party lady
  4. l 7 – scatter the rats
  5. twine – sleeping dogs
  6. a devel amongst the tailors – summtime
  7. hilltop hoods – dumb enough
  8. air – sexey boy
  9. aura – this life is a fight
  10. the baron – shaam
  11. the aves – poor willam
  12. the barflys – god dam flys
  13. william street strikers – sure baby
  14. the vanilla wombat love convention – tito and pepe
  15. the crael sea – better get a lawyer
  16. custard – grils like that dont go for guys like us
  17. weezer – hash pipe
  18. the white stripes – fell in love with a girl
  19. squeaker – good times
  20. street legel – cardio
  21. startakit – human effpos machine
  22. the moon moun mountraneer – inforescnce
  23. the whie room – enemies closer
  24. trick shot – no ones wins
  25. the queen of the stone age – keep your eyes peel
  26. tracer – end of the samurai
  27. hagol – food fight
  28. bload plasice – money
  29. bitchspwan – funk jam
  30. audio reign – relentless
