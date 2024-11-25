Frontears: 2024-11-25

  1. home from def – the sensitive side of tone loc
  2. after dark – party lady
  3. the vains – woman on the brink
  4. home from def – keep on rollin
  5. silverchair – pure massacre
  6. king stingray – whats the hurry
  7. spiderbait – buy me a pony
  8. the midnight mars – anastasia
  9. exit plain – put down
  10. where the pope – pizza to go
  11. the midnight mares – boneyard matinee
  12. hunky punks – midnight train
  13. goat girl – gossip
  14. circle clan – grril in a coma
  15. prodigy – voodoo people
  16. the chemical – hay boys hay girl
  17. home for the def – bust yourself
  18. riccoet pete – the dark side
  19. forest avenue – one more time
  20. meat beaters – broken man
  21. muscle car – cruisin for a bruisin
  22. cock – red lips
  23. happy mondays – 24 hour party people
  24. mick medew – black cowboy
  25. quikestra – vicove is power
  26. the geneviewes – bloody nose
  27. turnstyle – setting sun
  28. holler & the bones – light on
  29. the presidents of the united state of america – feather pluckn
