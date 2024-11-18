Frontears: 2024-11-18

- fake tan – dirty
- sarah blasko – the way
- magic dirt – pace it
- mum think blue – gotten away
- tonix – i was asleep
- the bamboos – this is how we do it
- penny dreadfuls – she put the baby in the microwave
- freeloaders – not for rent
- grinsoon – sickfest
- cull the band – crawl
- the geneieves – bloody nose
- problem pony – at sea
- aretha franklin – respect
- kasaban – shoot the runner
- karnivool – float
- fear and loathing – red ring
- see diddy – canman
- the superjesus – secret agent man
- raven black night – fire in your eyes
- pistenbroke – forever in black
- pigaus – blood and shit
- broken loses – creeping depth
- mark of cain – first time
- frenkenbok – dig
Reader's opinions