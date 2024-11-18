Frontears: 2024-11-18

  1. fake tan – dirty
  2. sarah blasko – the way
  3. magic dirt – pace it
  4. mum think blue – gotten away
  5. tonix – i was asleep
  6. the bamboos – this is how we do it
  7. penny dreadfuls – she put the baby in the microwave
  8. freeloaders – not for rent
  9. grinsoon – sickfest
  10. cull the band – crawl
  11. the geneieves – bloody nose
  12. problem pony – at sea
  13. aretha franklin – respect
  14. kasaban – shoot the runner
  15. karnivool – float
  16. fear and loathing – red ring
  17. see diddy – canman
  18. the superjesus – secret agent man
  19. raven black night – fire in your eyes
  20. pistenbroke – forever in black
  21. pigaus – blood and shit
  22. broken loses – creeping depth
  23. mark of cain – first time
  24. frenkenbok – dig
