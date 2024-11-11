Frontears: 2024-11-11

  1. broken wings – do you understand
  2. hello enermy – hit or miss
  3. left on seen – burned out
  4. soursob bob – facebook
  5. press club – champagne & nike
  6. sons of zoku – earth song acoutic
  7. babes are wolves – the conery b
  8. boady jar – 17 years
  9. angelik – red dress
  10. custard – apartment
  11. the cruel sea – the honeymoon over
  12. cull the band – crash
  13. meagerballs – wax for the soul
  14. the packets – sourouned by dickheads
  15. the toss – hangin on
  16. the breeders – cannonball
  17. lard – i wanna be drugs siffing dog
  18. psycho green – freeway
  19. testeagles – underdog
  20. the superjesus – down agan
  21. oscar the wiled – roll the punches
  22. starterkit – voltex
  23. street legel – cardio
  24. squeker – the touch
  25. ocean ally – iffinty
  26. lola – batshit
  27. kitchenwitch – shock
  28. witch split – daddy
  29. amyl and the sniffer – big dreams
