Frontears: 2024-11-04

Written by on November 4, 2024

  1. jess day – london
  2. two way radi – dusty ride
  3. gril on gril – the cow
  4. max savage – right on time
  5. the streets – fit but you know it
  6. happy mondays – staying alive
  7. gt – brand new day
  8. soniicanmaion – didley squt
  9. leighstardust – if i
  10. kasabian – empire
  11. startkit – the great divide
  12. the irrsonsibles – out of time
  13. weekend rage – stay the night
  14. nidcrs – magic
  15. snow – informer
  16. regurgittor – the drop
  17. zoobombs – tighten rap
  18. after dark – party lady
  19. star ten # – idiotbox
  20. skintilla – beyond reach
  21. terra axis – under duress
  22. mark of cain in – intorloer
  23. soberphobia – i dropped my guts
  24. skullker – naughty
  25. little birdy – tonightr the night
  26. killing heidi – mescara
  27. the volet crams – attack of the cats
  28. soft whigh machine – we wont feel again
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2024-11-04

Current track

Title

Artist