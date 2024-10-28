Frontears: 2024-10-28

Written by on October 28, 2024

  1. the true detectives – when your up im down
  2. nick cave& bad seeds – long dark night
  3. dz deathrays – first night fear
  4. scissor pretty – cheese dreams
  5. raw spud – roller derby rock
  6. exit plan – put down
  7. percals – over night
  8. king stingray – light up the path
  9. sad sad tim – tree in my house
  10. jess day – drinking for two
  11. startakit – anxiety
  12. the sack – any other day
  13. moily rocket – shes cruel
  14. them creepy cawles – every ones insame
  15. ten can riot – got my right
  16. broken wings – do you understand
  17. david bowie – dead man walking
  18. beasts of bourbon – get on
  19. silverchair – isreals son
  20. james addiction – been caught steeling
  21. hole – volet
  22. buthole surfers – pepper
  23. lefty on seen – burnout ft rhys of soso
  24. tism – if you ugly forget it
  25. the fuss – seeing blue
  26. van cleef – babacuda booty boogie
  27. roadkill – diver
  28. the chats – holier then thou
  29. audio reign – the chase
  30. truth corronded – we are failed
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2024-10-28

Current track

Title

Artist