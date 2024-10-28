Frontears: 2024-10-28

- the true detectives – when your up im down
- nick cave& bad seeds – long dark night
- dz deathrays – first night fear
- scissor pretty – cheese dreams
- raw spud – roller derby rock
- exit plan – put down
- percals – over night
- king stingray – light up the path
- sad sad tim – tree in my house
- jess day – drinking for two
- startakit – anxiety
- the sack – any other day
- moily rocket – shes cruel
- them creepy cawles – every ones insame
- ten can riot – got my right
- broken wings – do you understand
- david bowie – dead man walking
- beasts of bourbon – get on
- silverchair – isreals son
- james addiction – been caught steeling
- hole – volet
- buthole surfers – pepper
- lefty on seen – burnout ft rhys of soso
- tism – if you ugly forget it
- the fuss – seeing blue
- van cleef – babacuda booty boogie
- roadkill – diver
- the chats – holier then thou
- audio reign – the chase
- truth corronded – we are failed
Reader's opinions