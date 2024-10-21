Frontears: 2024-10-21

- super realene bros – revolution day
- twine – sleeping dog
- mazzy star – disappear
- mum thinks blue – gotten away
- the beards – you shoud consider haveing sex with a beaded man
- fluffy – boys club
- modan livening ft isoris – got you feeling
- ride into the sun – run to the hills
- jebediah – shes like a conet
- body jar – 5 minutes
- the fauves – going for my blue belt
- the havie – threel popper
- regulator – polyester girl
- the rip offs – problem child
- babydoll – drunktank
- oscar the wiled – roll with the punches
- street legal – cardio
- aura – this life is a fight
- electc funeral – iron man
- roadkill 66 – beer bubbles
- stved – war tom
- riot runners – girl like you
- the hu – though the never
- fear factory – shock
- bitchspawn – yell
- cookin tea – pizza rat
- forest avenue – take a pic
- electric badger – take more than that
- yoiu am i – kick a hole in the sky
