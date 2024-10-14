Frontears: 2024-10-14

  1. Stuart James Day & Red Motor – Happy People
  2. Drumagick – Funquiada
  3. Fernanda Porto – Sambassim
  4. Guga Stroeter – Raios Multiplos
  5. The Mixtures – Captain Zero
  6. Mississippi – Kings Of The World
  7. Fraternity – Seasons Of Change
  8. Bee Gees – Barker of the UFO
  9. Roxy Music – In Every Dream Home
  10. Chris and Cosey – October(Love Song)
  11. Mock Turtles – Can You Dig It?
  12. Models – I Hear Motion
  13. The Spikes – Flashback To Acid Beach
  14. Dumptruck – Back Where I Belong
  15. July 14th – I’m Gonna Die
  16. Jamie J. Morgan – Walk On The Wild Side
  17. Kurralta Park – All They Want
  18. Ecco Homo – Motor Cycle Baby
  19. Fugazi – Waiting Room
  20. Primitive Painters – Undertow
  21. Garden Path – This Place
  22. Peter Long – Midday Sun
  23. Coeur de Pirate – Le Long Du Large/Intermission
