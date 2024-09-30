Frontears: 2024-09-30

Written by on September 30, 2024

  1. the aves – tonight
  2. you am i – cathys clown
  3. supergrass – caught by the fuzz
  4. superheist – step back
  5. raw ether – seaky machine
  6. the audreys – train wreck
  7. rata mango – let it go
  8. hodo voo dolls – el volvo diablo
  9. spiderbait – monty
  10. prodigy – breathe
  11. alex loyed – downtown
  12. pj harvey – good fortune
  13. madam super trash – wreck
  14. lola – game over
  15. jess day – softness
  16. nick cave & bad seeds ft kyle minogue – where the wiled roses grow
  17. king daddy – bloold red river
  18. hagol – deth mege
  19. the loveing tougue – queen of night
  20. shihad – my minds seadate
  21. rave black night – water well
  22. magic dirt – pace it
  23. the public eyes – where are you
  24. hilltop hoods – the hard rd
  25. hate force five – hate the govermnment
  26. the chats – iddentity theft
  27. the cat empie – hotel caliorforna
  28. chisatine anu – come my way
  29. bastement jaxx – red alert
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Feedback Loop: 2024-09-30

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2024-09-30

Current track

Title

Artist