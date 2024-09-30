Frontears: 2024-09-30

- the aves – tonight
- you am i – cathys clown
- supergrass – caught by the fuzz
- superheist – step back
- raw ether – seaky machine
- the audreys – train wreck
- rata mango – let it go
- hodo voo dolls – el volvo diablo
- spiderbait – monty
- prodigy – breathe
- alex loyed – downtown
- pj harvey – good fortune
- madam super trash – wreck
- lola – game over
- jess day – softness
- nick cave & bad seeds ft kyle minogue – where the wiled roses grow
- king daddy – bloold red river
- hagol – deth mege
- the loveing tougue – queen of night
- shihad – my minds seadate
- rave black night – water well
- magic dirt – pace it
- the public eyes – where are you
- hilltop hoods – the hard rd
- hate force five – hate the govermnment
- the chats – iddentity theft
- the cat empie – hotel caliorforna
- chisatine anu – come my way
- bastement jaxx – red alert
Reader's opinions