Frontears: 2024-09-09

  1. red earth blues bands – dumb things
  2. midnight oil – king of the mountain
  3. swomp kitteh – run away
  4. oscar the wiled – she be right
  5. peach prc – time of my life
  6. full flower band – cowboy
  7. kelshy – ive been done over by telstra
  8. hand ons – where did she come from
  9. lickity split – space invader
  10. hunk punks – midnight train
  11. tism – 70s football
  12. beasts of bourbon – chase the dragon
  13. the vanilla wombat love convention – the mand who like trains
  14. kitchen witch – trouble
  15. stabbtha & the kinfey wifeys – out for blood
  16. imogen brave – walk away
  17. tumblewweed – hanging around
  18. undermine – come for you
  19. hard to tame – black highway
  20. radio birdman – muder city night
  21. sbiderbait – buy me pony
  22. the toss – hang up yer boots
  23. bench press – filter
  24. madam super trash – wreck
  25. staght to the ace – superstar
  26. you am i – heavy heart
  27. the emtpty thrts – $2
  28. tim redwood – disyland
  29. sumer4 flake – forever here and now
  30. the dolls – pash me on the dance floor
  31. towns – safe to say
  32. black coral – swollen
