Frontears: 2024-09-02

- soursob bob – Facebook
- the Casio brothers – im from adelaide
- regurgitator – black bug
- masie b – pull the rug
- hiot the jackpot – holiday
- the fauves – going for my blue belt
- dead popes – all shook down
- firepower – sharron stone
- green circles – keejerk reaction
- violet femmes – blisster in the sun
- boadjar – fal to the ground
- diva demotiton – deby girls
- captain spud – celebrity rehab
- ice on mercury – clown insane
- cold field – ride the breeze
- 28 days – know the score
- delta – pyramid schemes
- hilltop hoods – clown prince
- funkoars – leg it
- frenzel rhomb – never had so much fun
- jebdiah – star machine
- casper – movin on
- bad dreams – jack
- hello enemy – the more you know
- sucidal tendencies – pop song
- maxm – carmen queasy
- the prodigy – breath
- dead man ink – i hate this town
- the genvives – adore you
- lola – fast life
- jess day – captain midnight
- placement – its over
